Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is an apparent reluctance to engage 'vulnerable' participants in conversation about sensitive topics such as suicide and violence and this can often lead to a paucity of research in these areas. This study aimed to explore the experiences of male prisoners taking part in quantitative and qualitative research on suicide and violence.



METHODS: Participants at four male prisons completed a visual analogue scale of mood before and after data collection for both a cross-sectional study and also a qualitative interview. Participants were also asked to give three words to describe their experience of participation. A paired samples T-test was conducted to explore the difference in pre- and post-mood ratings, and content analysis was conducted to explore the positive and negative comments on participants' experiences.



RESULTS: Overall, participants' mood significantly improved after participating in a cross-sectional study about suicide and violence (from 4.8 out of 10 to 5.3, p = 0.016), and there was no significant change in mood following participation in a related qualitative study (5.1 to 5.0, p = 0.793). Participants primarily described their experiences as positive, stating that the process had been satisfying, calming, interesting, enlightening and beneficial. A smaller number of participants described their experiences as stressful, challenging, saddening, uncomfortable and bizarre.



CONCLUSIONS: This study has found that researching sensitive topics such as suicide and violence with male prisoners did not have a negative impact on mood, rather that participants largely enjoyed the experience. These findings dispel the myth that research about sensitive topics with prisoners is too risky and could inform how future researchers assess levels of risk to participants.

Language: en