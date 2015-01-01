SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oestreich A, Bradfield A, Schmidt J, Toepfer M, Matsoff H, Yingst AM, Pickett K, Doyle K, Mross P. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512515307p1.

(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)

10.5014/ajot.2021.75S2-PO307

unavailable

Rural-dwelling older adults experience health care disparities and limited access to physical activity programming. The purpose of this study was to examine fall-related outcomes following a 12-week yoga intervention designed for rural older adults. Significant improvements in the Canadian Occupational Performance Measure and MiniBESTest were observed, suggesting that yoga could be an appropriate and accessible strategy for addressing fall prevention and occupational performance in rural-dwelling older adults.


Language: en
