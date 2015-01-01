CONTACT US: Contact info
Njelesani J, Samaan CM. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512515364p1.
As part of the school health team, OTs should implement antibullying interventions, because bullying has a significant impact on students' participation in school occupations. The purpose of this systematic review was to examine interventions to reduce school bullying of students with autism. Social-emotional learning and social skills training interventions were found to be the most effective in decreasing bullying.
