Abstract

Using a quasi-experimental design, the feasibility of the Stroll Safe outdoor fall prevention program was examined. Process, scientific, management, and resource assessments were conducted.



RESULTS reveal that the program is feasible to implement among active, community-dwelling older adults. Further study using an efficacy trial is warranted. This study helps to build the body of knowledge in outdoor fall prevention, an area of research and practice that is critical to productive aging.

