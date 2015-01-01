|
Varney Whitney R. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512515372p1.
Abstract
A family's story creates the context for child maturation, and it is critical to understand when that story includes parental childhood trauma. This study describes how maternal early life stress impacted the role of caregiver and reduced competency within the mother-child system. Using a trauma-informed approach for the mother improved participation in developmentally appropriate play routines for the child. The occupational profile for mothers guided a client-centered plan of intervention.
