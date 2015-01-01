|
Schultz-Krohn W, Chan E, Bothman A, Bullard L, Chambers N, Colvin D, Fang CJ. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512505136p1.
This mixed-methods online survey collected self-report data from 88 older adults on self-restricting driving behaviors. Data identified trends in various factors, including overall driving behaviors, community mobility, use of alternative transportation, and age of older adults independently living in urban and suburban California. Increased self-restricted driving behaviors were reported with the increased age of respondents. This change in driving results in diminished occupational participation.
Language: en