Abstract

The success of a construction project is influenced by variables including time, cost, quality, scope, safety and the environment. These variables all have associated risks. These risks can be managed through the stages of risk identification, risk analysis to determine priority, the risk response itself and risk control. Qualitative and quantitative methods are generally used in the risk analysis stage. A probability-impact (P-I) risk matrix is used for qualitative risk analysis. The weakness of a qualitative risk analysis is that it is not able to provide integrated information on the impact of risks on the project variables, whereas semi-quantitative analysis can alternatively be conducted. The current semi-quantitative description and measurement scale is limited to the P-probability and I-impact for variable cost, quality, time and the scope of the project. The integration of the project constraint variables found is usually a triple constraint which integrates the cost, quality and time variables. The accommodation of global issues in the safety aspects of the project then allows for the development of a diamond model that integrates the variables of cost, quality, time and safety. The development of a semi-quantitative risk analysis is limited by integrating the triple constraint variable where the diamond constraint variable has not been found. This is due to the unavailability of a semi-quantitative safety impact scale. This paper specifically formulates the impact of risk on the safety aspects in a semi-quantitative manner. A descriptive methodology was used for this research. The variance in the safety impact scale was identified from a literature review and the expert judgment method was analyzed through brainstorming with experts. The results of the analysis for the formulation of the safety risk impact scale model using the semi-quantitative method were obtained through the use of a hybrid formulation between the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) guidelines and the Standard Australian / Standard New Zealand (AS / NZS) 4360 with a scale of 1 to 5 and a description of the impact starting from very low through to low, moderate, high and very high. It has numeric values of 0.05, 0.1, 0.2, 0.4 and 0.8 adopted from the PMBOK while the detailed descriptions were adopted from the AS / AZS 4360 guidelines. This obtained safety scale can be used in integrated risk analysis with semi-quantitative methods and a constraint diamond model with the variables of cost, quality, time and safety.

