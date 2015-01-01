Abstract

IEA World Congress of Epidemiology 2021 - Scientific Program Abstracts



Background

Mental health inequities can emerge early in life and are shaped by the daily conditions and environments where children develop, including neighbourhoods. Synthesizing evidence around neighbourhoods, disadvantage, and early childhood mental health can advance understandings of neighbourhood features (e.g. housing, parks) associated with (1) optimal mental health and (2) narrowing inequities.





Methods

We systematically searched and critically reviewed the international quantitative literature investigating associations between the neighbourhood built environment and young children's (0-8 years) mental health, including positive aspects ('competence') and difficulties.





Results

Eight of the 14 included studies examined nature or public open space (parks); seven found some association between greater access to neighbourhood nature or parks and better mental health. Significant gaps included few studies investigating: (1) social infrastructure (e.g. services, childcare), (2) competence, (3) the extent to which the neighbourhood built environment closed the gap (versus benefiting children generally), and (4) pathways between neighbourhoods, disadvantage, and mental health.





Conclusions

Emerging evidence suggests that features of the neighbourhood are associated with young children's mental health. Future research should unpack the neighbourhood's role in narrowing inequities in early childhood. Availability of population linked geospatial and child development data in Australia offers opportunities to address these gaps and is prioritized as the next step in this research program.





Key messages

The neighbourhood built environment holds potential for promoting young children's mental health. Future research should examine its potential to reduce inequities during early childhood.

