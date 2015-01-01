Abstract

IEA World Congress of Epidemiology 2021 - Scientific Program Abstracts



Background

Falls are among the most frequent critical health problems for older people. Fall-related injuries are a significant cause of mortality in older people. Understanding the epidemiological characteristics of falls among older people in China is an important basis for falls prevention.





Methods

Descriptive analysis was applied on general information, injury occurrence and injury clinical characteristics by using the data of people □ 60 years of age from National Injury Surveillance System (NISS).





Results

In total, 205 670 cases of falls were collected by NISS from 2015 to 2018, with the gender ratio of 1.37. Falls mainly occurred during 10:00-10:59 AM (11.9%). The top three major places where falls might occur were home (56.4%), the road (17.2%) and public residence (14.4%). Leisure activities (37.6%), housework (24.2%) and walk (15.1%) were top three activities when falls occurred. The most common body parts of falls involved were low limbs (31.4%), head (22.5) and truncus (20.7%). Bruise/ scrape (42.2%), fracture (31.8%) and sprain/ strain (14.6%) were the major nature of injury. Moderate and severe injuries accounted for 37.2% of all cases.





Conclusions

The number of falls among people □ 60 years of age from NISS has increased from 2015 to 2018. Further scientific research on the epidemiological characteristics, risk factors and falls prevention should be conducted.





Key messages

This data is from Chinese National Injury Surveillance System and results can provide basis for the formulation of corresponding policies.

Language: en