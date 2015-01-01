Abstract

IEA World Congress of Epidemiology 2021 - Scientific Program Abstract





Background

Everyday 2591 elderly people die due to injury worldwide. The complications and consequences of injury is different and worse than that of other age-groups. Yet little is known about the injury scenario of elderly population of Bangladesh. This paper aim to describe the epidemiology of geriatric injury of Bangladesh which will help policy-makers to undertake interventions for this vulnerable-group.





Methods

Bangladesh Health and Injury Survey 2016, a nationwide cross-sectional survey was carried out among 299,216 residents to identify the injury-related mortality and morbidity. Injury data among the population aged 60-years and above was extracted and analyzed for this study.





Results

Injury was found to cause 3.9% of the total deaths among elderly population of Bangladesh. Mortality and morbidity rate due to injury was found 157 (95%CI 112- 216) per 100,000 elderly populations and 129 (95%CI 124-133) per 1000 elderly population respectively. Fatality rate was 182.6 among urban population and 147 among rural population. Fall was identified as the leading cause of injury deaths and morbidity. It caused 47.2% of all fatality followed by Transport-injury (19.4%) and Suicide (13.9%). Among all fatally injured, 72.2% victims received treatment from health-service providers and among these 58.3% (n = 21) went to registered doctors.





Conclusions

Fall is the leading cause of injury related mortality and morbidity among elderly of Bangladesh. A significant amount of deaths also occurred due to RTI and suicide. Further in-depth research and interventions are needed to minimize the preventable burden of fatality and morbidity among this vulnerable-group.





Key messages

Elderly, Injury, Epidemiology, Bangladesh

Language: en