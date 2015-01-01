Abstract

This study intended to (1) investigate the pedestrian injury severity involved in traffic crashes; and (2) address the heterogeneity issue at signalized intersections. To achieve the objectives, Bayesian binary and ordinal quantile regression models were proposed to address the pedestrian injury severity at signalized intersections. The suitability of the proposed method was illustrated with the Hong Kong dataset from 2008 to 2012 and 376 signalized intersections involving 2090 pedestrian-related crashes are selected. It's found that age, injury location, pedestrian special circumstance, pedestrian contributory and the presence of Tram/LRT stops and right turning pocket are significant variables. The results indicated that both Bayesian binary and ordinal quantile regression models not only provide a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the relationship between pedestrian injury severity and the explanatory variables, but also highlight the heterogeneity issue for the data collected at different locations and different times without many assumptions. The goodness-of-fit of the proposed models outperforms existing mean models, while the Bayesian binary quantile model provides a better fit than the Bayesian quantile regression for ordinal model. The results can benefit the pedestrian facilities improvement/management and guide a much safer pedestrian environment.