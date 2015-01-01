Abstract

Acquisition of car embodiment is important for driving. In this research, eighty experimental participants were asked to drive an experimental car and to approach to an object in front of them. Four experimental conditions, differently restricted visual information, were prepared. The approach distances between the object in front and the experiment car, which were almost actual vehicle sized, were measured and the sensory evaluations about car embodiment were scored. The result showed that it is important to look around the vehicle before driving and to memorize the size and shape as previous visual information, and at that time information from peripheral vision is indispensable.

Language: ja