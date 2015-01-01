Abstract

Older drivers view themselves as having better driving skills and attitudes towards driving compared to when they were younger and compared to other drivers. Accidents involving older drivers suggest a strong link to overconfidence. The education program "Mirroring Method" was developed in Finland for improving self-evaluation ability. The aim of this research was to confirm the educational effects of the "Mirroring Method" among older drivers. 404 participants over 75 years of age were trained using this education program on the occasion of their drivers' license renewal. During the education program, participants were twice required to evaluate their own driving safety at T-type intersections with no signs and poor visibility using a 100-point scale, once before and once after observing other drivers' behavior recorded on videotape. After the education session, participants were asked to drive cars, and the trainers evaluated their safety. The self-evaluation ability was defined as the difference between self-evaluation and trainers' evaluation. Findings suggest that the mildly demented participants showed no changes before and after education in regard to self-evaluation ability. However, normal participants showed improved self-evaluation ability.

Language: ja