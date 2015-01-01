Abstract

This study uncovers nuances in the range and frequency of adolescent school-based victimization experiences, focusing on the gendered nature of these experiences. A concentration on indicators of criminal opportunity reveals unique predictors of pathways to single-time, poly, and repeat victimization within the school domain.



RESULTS from Latent Class Analysis and multinomial logistic regression models indicate that the standard dichotomy of victimization masks the possibility that there are more than two substantively unique classes of school victimization experiences and that many common risk factors may be important for membership in one class but may not matter for membership in other classes.

