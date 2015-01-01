SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sanaullah. Violence 2021; 2(1): 43-64.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/2633002421994818

unavailable

This article explores the Taliban's insurgency (2007-2009) in Swat Valley (northern Pakistan) and the multiple meanings of violence in this context. A thematic analysis of data collected through qualitative fieldwork finds that the violence experienced by the victims was understood in three ways: physically as bodily harm, psychologically as terror and fear, and socially in the form of humiliation and dishonor. By delving into the experiences of civilians, the article offers a victim-centered approach and argues that instances of violence were characterized by harm as a "core referent." It further argues for a context-specific understanding of harm and explicates that this notion is also determined by the local culture of Swat Valley, Pashtunwali.


Language: en

harm; Pakistan; Pashtunwali; physical violence; psychological violence; social violence; Taliban; victims

