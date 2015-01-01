|
Baglivio MT, Zettler H, Craig JM, Wolff KT. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2021; 19(3): 251-276.
Abstract
Best practices in juvenile justice call for the individualized matching of services to assessed dynamic risk factors, with services delivered at sufficient dosage. However, prior work has largely ignored whether this recipe for recidivism reduction is as effective for adolescents with extensive traumatic exposure as it is for those without. The current study leverages a statewide sample of 1,666 juveniles released from residential placement (84.6% male, 59.8% Black, 11.9% Hispanic). We examine the associations of individual-level service matching and achieving dosage targets established by Lipsey's Standardized Program Evaluation Protocol (SPEP) during residential placement with changes in dynamic risk during placement and recidivism post-release among juveniles with extensive adverse childhood experiences (ACE) exposure and those without.
Language: en
Keywords
adverse childhood experiences; dynamic risk changes; juvenile offending; risk-need-responsivity model; treatment dosage