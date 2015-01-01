Abstract

This study focuses on the impact of a prevention program regarding dog bites in children. As a consequence of our previous investigation in 2005, we have initiated a child safety program for primary school children starting January 2008 until present to teach children how to avoid dog attacks and how to behave in case of an attack. In our retrospective study, we analyzed all patients younger than 15 years presenting with dog-related injuries between 2014 and 2018. As the main indicator for success of the prevention measures taken, we have defined the severity of injury in comparison to our previous study. Out of 296 children with dog-related injuries, 212 (71.6%) had sustained a dog bite. In the vast majority (n = 195; 92%), these patients presented with minor injuries; the extremities were most commonly affected (n = 100; 47%). Injuries to the head (n = 95; 45%) and trunk (n = 18; 8%) were less frequent. The proportion of severe injuries (8%) was significantly lower compared to our previous study, where 26% of children presented with severe injuries necessitating surgical intervention, while the number of patients requiring in-hospital treatment declined from 27.5% in the period 1994-2003 to 9.0% in the period between 2014 and 2018 (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Teaching of primary school children may effectively reduce the injury severity of dog bites.



What is Known: • Dog bites are a substantial healthcare problem especially in children.



What is New: • This study shows that a broad-based prevention program for primary school children can effectively decrease the severity but not the frequency of dog bite injuries in children.

Language: en