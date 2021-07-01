Abstract

BACKGROUND: Brush cutter (BC)-related penetrating trauma, similar to other types of power saws, can cause serious injuries, especially to the extremities. Studies of this particular injury are limited.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to characterize injury patterns and patient demographic characteristics for BC-related injuries.



METHODS: This was a retrospective, observational study on the victims of BC accidents admitted to the emergency department. Data on demographic characteristics, symptoms, physical examination signs, admission time, and outcomes were collected from the hospital database. The location of injuries and damaged tissues were also analyzed.



RESULTS: One hundred and fifty-four male (90.1%) and 17 female (9.9%) patients were included retrospectively. Most injuries occurred in autumn (n = 90 [52.6%]) after the harvesting season. Ninety percent of the victims (n = 153) presented with lower extremity trauma. The most frequently injured body part was the anteromedial portion of the left foot (n = 61 [55.9%]). Seven (4.1%) cases had complete digits or limb amputations and 21 (12.3%) cases had incomplete amputation. Twenty-nine (17%) cases had a coexisting vascular injury, 61 (35.7%) had fractured bones, and 129 (75.4%) had tendon damage.



CONCLUSIONS: BC-related accidents are often preventable but can result in severe disabilities or death. Therefore, health care facilities should be provided in regions at risk to reduce hazards.

Language: en