Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tremendous changes in daily living, which may be related to mental health problems, including psychotic experiences, though research has only begun to assess these associations.



METHODS: We analyzed data from the Healthy Minds Survey (Fall Semester Cohort 2020), which is a non-probability sample of students attending one of 36 universities in the United States, who completed an online survey during the COVID-19 pandemic (September-December 2020). We used multivariable logistic regression to examine the associations between several COVID-19 dimensions (anxiety, discrimination, financial distress, infection, illness of loved one, death of loved one, caregiving) and 12-month psychotic experiences, adjusting for age, gender, race/ethnicity, and international student status.



RESULTS: Each individual COVID-19 dimension was significantly associated with greater odds of having 12-month psychotic experiences, with the exception of being a caregiver. When accounting for all COVID-19 dimensions simultaneously in the same model, only COVID-19 related anxiety, financial distress, and infection were associated with psychotic experiences.



CONCLUSION: COVID-19 dimensions were linked to psychotic experiences among university students, which may also apply to the larger population. This can potentially inform assessment and treatment during the pandemic.

Language: en