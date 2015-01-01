Abstract

The number of vehicle accidents involving pedestrians in Korea has decreased gradually since the Pedestrian Safety and Convenience Enhancement Act was enacted in 2012, but the number of serious pedestrian-related crashes per capital remains near the top of a list of such rates for member countries of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development. Previous studies of pedestrian safety have been conducted based on various built environments. However, few have analyzed spatio-temporal changes and influential factors over more than 10 years, despite dramatic changes in the built environment during such time spans. Here, we examine big data on pedestrian-related crashes in Seoul from 2009 to 2018 using a space-time cube methodology and binary logistic regression analysis. The results show that the trend in pedestrians killed or severely injured is decreasing with pedestrian environment enhancement projects and pedestrian safety measures in Seoul. Also, the analysis reveals a need to pay more attention to pedestrian safety in areas with a large older population. Pedestrian safety measures should be reinforced in areas of concentrated wholesale and retail businesses. This study also indicates that illegal parking poses a threat to pedestrian safety. Lastly, this study confirms some positive impacts of redeveloped or newly developed areas and pedestrian environment enhancement projects on pedestrian safety.

Language: en