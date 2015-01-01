Abstract

BACKGROUND: The oral health care of autistic children is elaborated; they often fail to define dental problems, and a family-centered approach can be useful to improve and intercept these disorders.



AIM: To assess the oral status of autistic children, comparing it with no autistic patients.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective study analyzed the oral health status of 70 children, 35 with autism and 35 without the disorder. Conditions assessed were dental trauma type, periodontal tissue injuries, soft tissue lip injuries, different treatments carried out, associated soft tissue findings and disorders, and the long-term management. All patients (≤15 years of age) were chosen consecutively.



RESULTS: Females (57%) suffered more traumatic injuries than males (43%) in the autistic group, whereas males affected by dental trauma (54%) are predominant in the control group. The enamel fracture was the main finding among the dental trauma types in both groups followed by enamel/dentin/pulp fracture (31%), root fracture (11%), and avulsions (3%) in the autistic group and by avulsions (20%), root fracture (11%), and enamel/dentin/pulp fracture (6%) in the control group. The comparison of all variables of the two groups showed a statistically significant difference (P < 0.012). The lower lip was statistically more injured than the upper lip (P < 0.005).



CONCLUSIONS: The composite restorative technique was the most common approach carried out; the long-term evaluation, when possible, was predominantly managed through root canal therapy in the control group (81%), and root canal therapy (50%) and tooth extraction (50%) in the sample group.

