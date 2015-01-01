|
Citation
|
Garaigordobil M. Eur. J. Investig. Health Psychol. Educ. 2020; 10(3): 899-914.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study explores Intrapersonal Emotional Intelligence (IEI) with the objectives of: (1) analyzing possible differences due to sex and age, and the request for psychological assistance for behavioral and emotional problems; (2) finding evidence of personality traits, social behaviors, and parental socialization styles that are characteristic of adolescents with low IEI; and (3) identifying variables that predict high IEI. The sample comprised 2283 participants aged 12-17 years from the Basque Country (northern Spain).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; personality; antisocial behavior; empathy; cyberbullying; emotional intelligence; conflict resolution; parental style; self-esteem