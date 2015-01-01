CONTACT US: Contact info
Bryant RA, Greenberg N, Forbes D. Lancet Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Global media have so far focused attention on the plight of the Afghan people who might be facing life-threatening dangers in the wake of the Taliban resurgence. However, the situation might also cause mental health problems for military personnel who were deployed to or who have supported operations in Afghanistan, or indeed other operations. These potential effects should not be ignored.
