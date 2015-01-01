|
Shaik AR, Ahmad F, Miraj M, Alqahtani M, Alzhrani M, Alanazi A, Kashoo F. NeuroRehabilitation 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The risk of falling for individuals with stroke is about twice that of healthy older adults. Lack of appropriate initiative to address the fear-related maladaptive behaviour can manifest itself in the form of loss of physical functions resulting in disability and handicap.
Stroke; activities-specific balance confidence scale; balance awareness program; berg balance scale; falls efficacy scale international