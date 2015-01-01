Abstract

BACKGROUND: The risk of falling for individuals with stroke is about twice that of healthy older adults. Lack of appropriate initiative to address the fear-related maladaptive behaviour can manifest itself in the form of loss of physical functions resulting in disability and handicap.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the effectiveness of the structured balance awareness program (SBAP) in improving the perceived balance confidence, and thereby modifying the fear-related maladaptive behaviour in post-stroke survivors.



METHODS: A randomized experimental control design was used on a sample of 97 post-stroke survivors aged between 55 to 75 years. The patients received either the SBAP or health awareness program (HAP) for eight weeks and were compared on Activities-specific Balance Confidence (ABC) Scale, Berg Balance Scale (BBS) and Falls Efficacy Scale International (FESI).



RESULTS: A paired t-test demonstrated statistically significant improvement among all the variables in the SBAP group. An independent t-test exhibited a statistically significant improvement on ABC (t = 2.57, p = 0.012 *), BBS (t = 3.32, p = 0.001 *) and FESI (t = 3.38, p = 0.001 *) in the SBAP group.



CONCLUSION: The study showed that the SBAP was effective in minimizing the fear-related maladaptive behaviour in post-stroke survivors.

Language: en