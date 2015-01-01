Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Underwater rugby (UWR) is a team sport which combines swimming sprints, apnoea diving, a good overview of the three-dimensional underwater space and wrestling for the ball.This was the first epidemiological study of UWR injuries in a large international collective.



METHODS: A questionnaire containing 124 questions was distributed to 198 active UWR players and completed under the supervision of medical staff. Demographic data and information about injuries in ten different body regions were collected.



RESULTS: Of the 198 respondents, 106 (53.5%) were male and 92 (46.5%) were female. On average, each UWR player suffered a median of 19.5 (IQR 44) injuries. Based on the exposure time, means of 37.7 (SD 90.0) injuries per 1000 playing hours per player and 9.9 (20.1) injuries per year were found. Significant injuries mainly occurred to the head region (45.7%). Bruises and sprains were observed more often than fractures and dislocations. Male athletes had a longer total injury break time (median 4.8 [IQR 10.5] days), than female athletes (4 [8.6] days). Female athletes had more injuries (median 20 [IQR 26.8]) than male athletes (18.5 [63]). The length of the injury-related break time increased with the rise in body mass index.



CONCLUSIONS: The risk of severe injury in UWR is low compared to other ball sports like water polo and rugby. UWR is played under water and the impact of tackles is lessened by the water. Further studies should record chronic injuries in UWR and establish measures to prevent injury.

