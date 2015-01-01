|
Thomsen MJ, Liston M, Christensen MG, Vestergaard P, Hirata RP. Inj. Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: Unintentional falls among older adults are of primary importance due to their impact on quality of life. Falling accounts for 95% of hip fractures, leading to an approximately six times increased risk of death within the first 3 months. Furthermore, physical and cognitive parameters are risk factors for falls. The purpose of this study is to examine the effect of a 6-month salsa dance training intervention, compared with regular fitness circuit training and a control group.
Language: en
fall; older people; sports / leisure facility