Abstract

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common, identifiable, and treatable disorder with serious health, safety, and financial implications - including sleepiness-related crashes and incidents - in workers who perform safety-sensitive functions in the transportation industry. Up to one third of crashes of large trucks are attributable to sleepiness, and large truck crashes result in more than 4,000 deaths annually. For each occupant of a truck who is killed, 6 to 7 occupants of other vehicles are killed. Treatment of OSA is cost-effective, lowers crash rates, and improves health and well-being. A large body of scientific evidence and expert consensus support the identification and treatment of OSA in transportation operators. An Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding the diagnosis and treatment of OSA in commercial truck and rail operators was issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), but it was later withdrawn. This reversal of the agencies' position has caused confusion among some, who have questioned whether efforts to identify and treat the disorder are warranted. In response, we urge key stakeholders, including employers, operators, legislators, payers, clinicians, and patients to engage in a collaborative, patient-centered approach to address the disorder. At a minimum, stakeholders should follow the guidelines issued by a Medical Review Board (MRB) commissioned by the FMCSA in 2016 alone, or in combination with the 2006 criteria developed by a joint task force. As research in this area continues to evolve, waiting is no longer an option, and the current standard of care demands action to mitigate the burden of serious health and safety risks due to this common, treatable disorder.

