Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We investigated the effects of a web-based alcohol drinking prevention program among early elementary school students in South Korea using the theory of planned behavior. This study utilized a combined family and school intervention approach.



DESIGN: This was a quasi-experimental study with a non-equivalent control group. SAMPLE: A total of 251 third graders (experimental group: 170, control group: 81) from four public schools were included. MEASUREMENTS: A web-based alcohol drinking prevention program was implemented in five weekly sessions. Students' attitudes, subjective norms, perceived behavioral control (PBC), and intentions toward alcohol drinking prevention behavior were evaluated through pre- and post-tests.



RESULTS: The average age of the participants was 9 years in both the experimental (82 male and 88 female students) and control (44 male and 37 female students) groups. A significant improvement in attitudes, PBC, and intentions toward alcohol drinking prevention behaviors was found in the experimental group.



CONCLUSIONS: A web-based alcohol drinking prevention program combining family and school interventions for lower elementary school students was effective at increasing intentions toward alcohol drinking prevention behavior. Alcohol drinking prevention programs should target lower elementary school students to effectively postpone the onset of alcohol drinking.

Language: en