Agmon M, Bar-Shalita T, Kizony R. Clin. Interv. Aging 2021; 16: 1651-1657.
34548788
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Reduced mobility and a higher risk of falls among older adults are related to aging-associated sensory alteration. Sensory responsiveness (SR) has been found to be strongly correlated with postural control in studies on young adults in stimulating environments; however, SR has not been studied in the context of mobility among older adults, despite its potential to enhance fall risks. The aim of the current study is to characterize the associations between SR and gait under single and dual-task (ST, DT) conditions inside and outside the laboratory.
Language: en
falls; gait; mobility; dual-task; sensory processing; sensory responsiveness