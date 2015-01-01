SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schatten HT, Allen KJD, Carl EC, Miller IW, Armey MF. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000823

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concerns regarding the potential iatrogenic effects of suicide assessment have long impeded suicide research. Aims: We sought to examine the effects of an intensive, suicide-focused assessment protocol on mood, suicidality, and urges to harm oneself or others.

METHOD: Participants were adults admitted to a psychiatric inpatient unit for recent suicidal ideation or behavior, or reasons unrelated to suicide. Our study protocol included clinical interviews evaluating suicide history and laboratory tasks with suicide-related stimuli. We modified an existing measure to create a brief, 6-item interview, the Assessment Session Check-In, which was administered before and after research procedures.

RESULTS: These indicated overall reductions in distress, suicidal intent, and urges to harm oneself or others from preassessment to postassessment. Postassessment reductions in stress predicted lower likelihood of a suicide attempt at follow-up. Limitations: Although beneficial to examine a high-risk sample, it is possible that an intensive suicide-focused protocol could prove more problematic for those with lower baseline levels of negative affect and suicidal thoughts.

CONCLUSIONS: Results challenge the belief that assessing suicide elevates distress or suicidality, even among a high-risk sample of adults admitted to a psychiatric inpatient unit.


Language: en

Keywords

assessment; suicide; stress; screening; psychiatric inpatients

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print