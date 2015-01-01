|
Citation
|
Swain TA, McGwin GJ, Antin JF, Wood JM, Owsley C. Innov. Aging 2021; 5(3): igab026.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34549096
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Older drivers are overrepresented in collisions at intersections while making left turns across oncoming traffic. Using naturalistic driving methods, we evaluated the association between vision impairment and their left-turn characteristics. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: In this prospective, observational study, vision impairment as defined by visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, visual processing speed, visual field sensitivity, and motion perception was assessed in drivers ≥70 years old. Data acquisition systems were installed in their personal vehicles recording video and vehicle kinematics. Driving during everyday life was recorded for 6 months. Data analysts evaluated a temporal data window surrounding randomly selected left turns at 4-way intersections. Left-turn traversals and turning behavior were evaluated in terms of age-adjusted associations with vision impairment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driving; Cognition; Vision