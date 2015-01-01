Abstract

Although patients attempting suicide represent a highly vulnerable population, are often reluctant to care and at high risk of repetition, no specific therapy exist for them in French-speaking Switzerland. ASSIP(®) (Attempted Suicide Short Intervention Program) fills in this gap. It is a short therapy developed in Bern and being currently implemented in French-speaking Switzerland with the support of the Foundation " Promotion santé suisse " (Swiss health care promotion). ASSIP(®) intervention is patient-centered and based on a narrative and behavioral approach and reduces suicide reattempts. It aims to jointly understand patient's suicidal process and to help him/her developing personal strategies to prevent repetition and manage future suicidal crisis.

Language: fr