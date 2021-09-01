Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Results of observational investigations have demonstrated that the risk of a traffic accident is independent of use of AEDs. However, no reports of driving tests conducted with patients administered AEDs have been presented. This study examined this scenario in a simulated driving setting.



METHODS: Driving performance of 43 patients with epilepsy (PWE) and prescribed an AED, who were licensed to drive and drove regularly (subject group), was assessed, with the results compared to 40 age- and gender-matched healthy volunteers (control group). Daily driving skills associated with a traffic accident were examined using two different tests provided by a driving simulator software package, road-tracking and car-following. Standard deviation of lateral position (SDLP) and distance coefficient of variation (DCV) were determined as primary and exploratory outcomes, respectively.



RESULTS: There was no statistically significant difference for primary outcome shown by SDLP between the subject and control groups (p = 0.906), nor for exploratory outcome shown by DCV (p = 0.063). Multiple regression analysis revealed that age (ß=0.967, p = 0.001), female gender (ß=0.469, p<0.001), and duration of driving experience (ß=-0.583, p = 0.038) were correlated with SDLP. SIGNIFICANCE: The present results demonstrated that the driving performance of PWE taking AEDs was not different from that of healthy volunteers.

Language: en