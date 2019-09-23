|
Nascimento LR, Nakamura-Palacios EM, Boening A, Cabral DL, Swarowsky A, Arêas GPT, Paiva WS, da Silva Arêas FZ. Trials 2021; 22(1): e647.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) has the potential to modulate cortical excitability and enhance the effects of walking training in people with Parkinson's disease. This study will examine the efficacy of the addition of tDCS to a task-specific walking training to improve walking and mobility and to reduce falls in people with Parkinson's disease.
Humans; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Walking; Fear; Rehabilitation; Gait; *Gait Disorders, Neurologic; *Parkinson Disease/diagnosis/therapy; *Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation; Accidental Falls/prevention & control; Clinical trial; Exercise Therapy; Parkinson; Transcranial direct current stimulation