Mehta N, Germain MS, Quiel L. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(9): e3614.
While dietary supplements are generally "safe," they must be appropriately consumed as they have different regulatory standards than traditional pharmaceutical medications and require oversight to ensure that a good thing does not become harmful.
acute kidney injury; AKI; dietary supplements