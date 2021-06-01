Abstract

The aim of this systematic review (SR) and meta-analysis was to assess what type of exercise is associated with fall risk reduction among apparently healthy adults aged 50 and older. We conducted a SR by searching for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) included in Cochrane SRs published until October 2019. Five SRs that compared exercise versus any type of control included 32 RCTs. The outcomes examined were falls, fallers, fractures, and fear of falling. A random effects-based meta-analysis by type of exercise was performed. Almost all the interventions were effective for fall rate reduction, with a major effect for three-dimensional exercise, strength/resistance exercises, and mixed exercises. The number of fallers was reduced by three-dimensional exercise and mixed exercises. Fall-related fractures were generally reduced by all types of exercises considered all together, but none singly resulted in statistically effective fracture prevention. Fear of falling was slightly decreased with endurance exercises.

