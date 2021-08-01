Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the predictive value of intrinsic capacity on one-year incident adverse outcomes among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: A total of 756 community-dwelling older adults aged ≥ 60 years were followed up after 1 year. Intrinsic capacity was assessed using the revised integrated care for older people screening tool. Adverse outcomes included incident disability, recurrent falls, hospitalization, emergency department visits, and poor quality of life. Multivariate logistic regression models were performed to evaluate the predictive value of intrinsic capacity domains on adverse outcomes.



RESULTS: Cognitive decline, limited mobility, visual impairment and depressive symptoms predicted incident disability. Visual impairment predicted recurrent falls. Cognitive decline and limited mobility predicted emergency department visits. Limited mobility predicted poor quality of life.



DISCUSSION: Intrinsic capacity could predict incident adverse outcomes among community-dwelling older adults. Assessing intrinsic capacity would facilitate early identification of older adults at high risk of adverse outcomes and prompt targeted interventions.

