|
Citation
|
Rudes G, Fantuzzi C. J. Transcult. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The World Health Organization states that suicide is the second leading cause of death among youngs, and racism has been proven to have detrimental effects on both physical and mental health. These two plagues represent a public health priority, especially for susceptible minorities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidality; racism; acculturation; developed countries; minority groups; young