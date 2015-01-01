Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nursing students are confronted with bullies in the classroom and during clinical placement. Acquisition of the necessary psychomotor skills intended during clinical placements may be impeded when workplace bullies intimidate students. This study aimed to describe the various bullying behaviours experienced by nursing students and their effects during clinical placement in the Central Region of Ghana.



METHODS: A qualitative phenomenological descriptive approach using a semi-structured interview guide was employed to collect data from nursing students in focus groups. Overall, six (6) focus groups were used, with five (5) students in each group comprising males and females. The sample size was based on data saturation and was saturated on the six focus group discussions giving a sample size of 30. Purposive sampling was used to select students who had been on the ward at least three clinical placements and had experienced bullying in the clinical setting. In-depth interviews were conducted, recorded, transcribed verbatim and analysed using content analysis.



RESULTS: The study revealed that nursing students had experienced bullying practices such as shouting, isolation, humiliation and being assigned tasks below their competency level. In addition, findings showed that bullying led to a loss of confidence and caused stress and anxiety in nursing students.



CONCLUSION: Therefore, it is recommended that nursing students are mentored holistically in a caring and accepting environment where they will be supported to achieve their learning goals, build their confidence, and develop their personal and professional identity.

Language: en