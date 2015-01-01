Abstract

Existing road pothole detection approaches can be classified as computer vision-based or machine learning-based. The former approaches typically employ 2-D image analysis/understanding or 3-D point cloud modeling and segmentation algorithms to detect (i.e., recognize and localize) road potholes from vision sensor data, e.g., RGB images and/or depth/disparity images. The latter approaches generally address road pothole detection using convolutional neural networks (CNNs) in an end-to-end manner. However, road potholes are not necessarily ubiquitous and it is challenging to prepare a large well-annotated dataset for CNN training. In this regard, while computer vision-based methods were the mainstream research trend in the past decade, machine learning-based methods were merely discussed. Recently, we published the first stereo vision-based road pothole detection dataset and a novel disparity transformation algorithm, whereby the damaged and undamaged road areas can be highly distinguished. However, there are no benchmarks currently available for state-of-the-art (SoTA) CNNs trained using either disparity images or transformed disparity images. Therefore, in this paper, we first discuss the SoTA CNNs designed for semantic segmentation and evaluate their performance for road pothole detection with extensive experiments. Additionally, inspired by graph neural network (GNN), we propose a novel CNN layer, referred to as graph attention layer (GAL), which can be easily deployed in any existing CNN to optimize image feature representations for semantic segmentation. Our experiments compare GAL-DeepLabv3+, our best-performing implementation, with nine SoTA CNNs on three modalities of training data: RGB images, disparity images, and transformed disparity images. The experimental results suggest that our proposed GAL-DeepLabv3+ achieves the best overall pothole detection accuracy on all training data modalities. The source code, dataset, and benchmark are publicly available at mias.group/GAL-Pothole-Detection.

Language: en