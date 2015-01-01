Abstract

Despite increased participation and multiple workforce roles of those with lived experience in suicide prevention, there are no evaluated training programs to support this population. This study evaluated a training program aimed to prepare people for these important roles. Survey data at pre-, post- and at three- and 12-month follow-up were used measuring knowledge, attitudes, and self-efficacy, as well as psychological distress as a safety measure. Participants experienced significant gains in knowledge after training, although not all aspects of knowledge were maintained at follow-up. Self-efficacy was examined through confidence and empowerment. Confidence gains were significant at immediate and longer-term follow-up but gains in empowerment were not maintained over time. Participants' positive attitudes improved but this was not significant. There was no indication of increases in psychological distress in participants throughout the training and follow-up periods. Implications of these outcomes are discussed.

Language: en