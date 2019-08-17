|
Citation
|
Zahedian-Nasab N, Jaberi A, Shirazi F, Kavousipor S. BMC Geriatr. 2021; 21(1): e509.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Deficient balance and fear of falling in elderly people can lead to disturbed daily activities, falling, and finally reduced quality of life. Therefore, evaluation of low-risk methods that might partially improve balance in this group of people is of utmost importance. The present study aimed to investigate the impact of Virtual Reality (VR) exercises based on Xbox Kinect on balance and fear of falling among elderly people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Exercise; Virtual reality; Fall; Nursing homes; Postural balance; Xbox