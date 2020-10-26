|
Citation
|
D'Amico EJ, Dickerson DL, Rodriguez A, Brown RA, Kennedy DP, Palimaru AI, Johnson C, Smart R, Klein DJ, Parker J, McDonald K, Woodward MJ, Gudgell N. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2021; 16(1): e56.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U. S. National Institute on Drug Abuse)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34565444
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nonmedical use of prescription opioids (defined as taking opioid medications for hedonic effects or in a manner other than prescribed) and the use of heroin have emerged in recent years as major public health concerns in the United States. Of particular concern is the prevalence of opioid use among emerging adults (ages 18-25), as this is a developmental period of heightened vulnerability and critical social, neurological, and psychological development. Data from 2015 show that American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) people have the highest rates of diagnosis for opioid use disorders (OUDs). One recent study found that the overdose death rate among urban-dwelling AI/AN individuals was 1.4 times higher compared to those living in rural areas. To date, there are no evidence-based prevention programs addressing opioid use among urban AI/AN emerging adults that integrate culturally-appropriate strategies with evidence-based treatment. Traditions and Connections for Urban Native Americans (TACUNA) builds on our prior work with AI/AN communities across California to develop and evaluate culturally appropriate programming to address opioid, alcohol, and cannabis use among urban AI/AN emerging adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Social networks; Native Americans; Alcohol and marijuana/cannabis use; Motivational interviewing; Opioid use; Traditional practices