Journal Article

Citation

Chakraborty P, Alalwan M, Johnson RM, Li L, Lancaster KE, Zhu M. Ann. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.annepidem.2021.09.002

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the association between sexual minority status and the prevalence of emotional distress and substance use among a nationally-representative sample of youth who reported sexual violence victimization.

METHODS: Data were from the 2017 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a biennial school-based survey. We restricted the sample to youth who reported any past-year sexual violence victimization. We estimated prevalence ratios using modified Poisson regression with robust error variance to examine associations of sexual minority status with depressive symptomology, suicidality, and substance use.

RESULTS: Among the 1,364 (9.7%) students who experienced sexual violence, 78% were girls. Relative to heterosexual youth, sexual minority youth had higher prevalence estimates for the emotional distress outcomes and marijuana use. Sexual minority status was associated with depressive symptomology (adjusted prevalence ratio 1.33, 95% confidence interval 1.22-1.44), suicidal ideation (aPR: 1.91, 1.66-2.20), medically-treated suicide attempt (aPR: 2.74, 1.53-4.93), and past 30-day marijuana use (aPR: 1.29, 1.06-1.57).

CONCLUSIONS: Among youth who experience sexual violence, sexual minorities may experience more emotional distress and substance use outcomes than heterosexuals. Rape crisis programs and other tertiary interventions should attend to the unique needs of sexual minorities who have been sexually victimized.


Language: en

Keywords

Mental health; Substance use; Emotional distress; Sexual minority youth; Youth Risk Behavior Survey; YRBS

