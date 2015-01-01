|
Arkkukangas M. BMC Res. Notes 2021; 14(1): e379.
34565455
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Falls are a common problem, especially in the older population. The number of older adults aged over 65 years is increasing globally, leading to a major challenge in providing effective fall prevention interventions to older adults requiring such interventions. This study aimed to explore the usability of an app-based strength and balance self-tests in a small sample of four older adults. This study is a side product of another project.
*Mobile Applications; Accidental Falls/prevention & control; Balance; Older population; Self-assessment; Self-Testing; Smartphone application; Strength