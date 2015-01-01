Abstract

Visible tears have been shown to enhance the perception of sadness. Whether the sadness perception from visible tears can occur automatically, which is essential for the rapid identification of emotional cues in real-life social interactions, is still unclear. We employed the reaction-time-based Implicit Association Test (IAT) to assess the implicit association of tears and sadness in two studies. Study 1 (N = 58) used sadness/non-sadness or negative/positive affect words as attribute pairs and images of tearless or tearful neutral expressions as targeted concepts. In Study 2 (N = 54), the neutral expressions were replaced with anger, disgust, fear, surprise, and happiness expressions with or without tears. Both studies revealed a strong tendency among participants to implicitly associate tears with sadness and negative affect. The results complemented findings from self-report measures by showing that the perception of sadness from visible tears can occur efficiently with little control.

Language: en