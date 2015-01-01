|
Citation
|
Dahlman D, Ohlsson H, Edwards AC, Sundquist J, Håkansson A, Sundquist K. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2021; 16(1): e73.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34565405
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Opioid overdose (OD) and opioid OD death are major health threats to people with opioid use disorder (OUD). Socioeconomic factors are underexplored potential determinants of opioid OD. In this study, we assessed socioeconomic and other factors and their associations with incident and fatal opioid OD, in a cohort consisting of 22,079 individuals with OUD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Poisoning; Sweden; Socioeconomic status; Opioids; Drug abuse; Drug-related death