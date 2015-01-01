|
Naghavi A, Teismann T, Asgari Z, Eizadifard R, Brailovskaia J. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e472.
BACKGROUND: Positive mental health (PMH) is a factor of far-reaching salutogenetic importance. The present study aimed at validating the Persian version of the Positive Mental Health Scale (PMH-Scale).
Resilience; Assessment; Positive mental health; Suicide ideation/behavior