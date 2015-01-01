Abstract

BACKGROUND: We studied the effects of motor tasks using backward walking training on balance and gait functions of children with cerebral palsy. This was a single-blinded, randomized controlled trial with a crossover design conducted at a single facility.



METHODS: Among 12 children with cerebral palsy, the forward (FWG) (n = 6) and backward walking groups (BWG) (n = 6) underwent training three times a week for 4 weeks, 40 min a day. After a 6-week break, the crossover training was conducted. Functional walking variables were measured. Time-Up-and-Go (TUG) test, Figure-8 Walk Test (FW8T), and Pediatric Balance Scale (PBS) were used for measuring balance.



RESULTS: Both groups showed significant improvement in walking speed, stride length, and step length. The BWG demonstrated significant improvement in walking speed (p < 0.05) compared with the FWG. The TUG test, FW8T, and PBS showed significant improvement. After the 4-week intervention, both groups displayed a remarkable decrease in TUG duration and FW8T. Both groups also exhibited improvement in the PBS; more so in the BWG.



CONCLUSIONS: Backward walking training with motor dual tasks could be a more effective interventional approach than forward walking training to improve balance and walking functions of children with spastic hemiplegia.

